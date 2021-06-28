Obituary: Albert Lester Farmer

Albert Lester “Skip” Farmer,74, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 with his family at his side. Albert was born July 27, 1946 in Missoula, MT to Robert and Marjorie Farmer. The family moved from Stevensville to Great Falls when he was four years old. Albert attended many of the schools in Great Falls before graduating from Great Falls High School in 1964.

He joined the U. S. Navy right after graduation, serving aboard the Bon Homme Richard, and was honorably discharged in 1967. He would joke that Viet Nam was his senior trip.

In August 1995 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Steele. She brought three sons and a daughter to their union, and he brought a son. He called them all his children and treated them as such. Skip and Elizabeth were best friends and enjoyed over 31 years together until his passing. Skip had eleven living grandchildren that he loved dearly and spoiled as much as he could. His one wish was to meet his granddaughter, Kimber, who he just found out about two years ago.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; son, David (Laurie) Farmer of Boise, ID; stepchildren, Larry (Emily) Steele of Des Moines, IA, Ronnie Steele of Portsmouth, VA, Rebekah (Dwayne) Davis and Timothy (Kirsten) Steele, both of Great Falls; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Jerrie (Ted) Beyrodt of Twin Falls, ID; brothers, Steven (Pam) Farmer of Franklin, TN, Brian (Jeanie) Farmer of Avon Lake, OH and Judy Hake of Hamilton, MT; three nieces, Cheryl (Jon) Schendel, Jenna (Nick) Garrett and Alexa Farmer; three nephews, Eli Farmer, Jacob Farmer and Samuel Farmer.