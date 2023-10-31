Obituary: Alden Ellsworth Armstrong

Alden Ellsworth Armstrong, 87, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, at Peace Hospice. Alden was born on January 22, 1936, in East Helena on the family dairy ranch to Roy William Joseph and Vara Lytle Armstrong.

He attended grade school in East Helena, MT and High School in Spokane, WA. He later served in the Air National Guard in Washington and California. He met his wife, Vivian Armstrong, who also worked at the Guard, and they were later married in California. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Great Falls and started a family. Alden worked various jobs throughout his lifetime. After leaving the Guard he worked in a hotel as a bellhop where he met several famous people and was quite proud of the autograph he got from Liberace.

He was a salesman, he had his own business, Armstrong Masonry, was a campground host at Salmon Lake, a janitor at the Ulm Schools and most recently (and his favorite job) was with Waste Management as a Refuse Site Manager in Ulm, MT. He took great pride in that job. Constantly cleaning it up, adamant that he put up the American flag each day, greeting numerous customers who later became friends.

He is survived by his three children, Wendi (Ken) Baune, Lori Armstrong and Rick Armstrong; ex-wife, Vivian Armstrong; four grandchildren, Chase (Kelsy) Baune, Austin (Michelle) Baune, Ben Armstrong and Davi Munroe; two great grandchildren, Mira and Parker Baune; older sister, Audrey Armstrong Witthuhn of Covington, Washington; and younger brother Bruce Armstrong of Spokane, Washington.

