Obituary: Alex “Curly” Joseph Azure

Alex “Curly” Joseph Azure, 90, passed away in Great Falls, MT, on January 15, 2023. Curly was born in Fort Belknap on December 10, 1932 to Alexander Azure and Mary Jane Emilie. He was raised in Great Falls, and as a young adult, joined the Army for some time.

Upon returning to Great Falls, Curly began construction work. He was employed at Smelter, then Custom Foundation for years, before starting his own business in 1978. Being a hard worker, he was employed all the way up to 2013, when he retired.

In his free time, Curly enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and nascar racing. Curly was a jokester, and his laugh was infectious.

He is survived by sons Greg and Kim Azure; daughters Lauri Klayman, Renee Azure-Parks, and Julie Mitchell; brother Richard Azure; sister Donna Hill, as well as his 30 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



