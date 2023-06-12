Obituary: Alex Thompson

Alex Thompson passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, in his home in Great Falls, MT at the age of 32. Alex was born on October 1, 1990, in Minneapolis, MN to William and Vicki Thompson. Shortly after he was born the family moved to Great Falls, MT.

Alex graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls and attended Montana Tech in Butte, MT where he studied computer science, mathematics, and software engineering. Alex spent his childhood playing Yugio and Pokemon with his friends. He also spent a lot of time traveling with his father. His most epic trip was to Tokyo, Japan where his father was stationed. Every summer he could, he would go to San Diego, CA to visit his father. Alex and his father loved going deep sea fishing, playing games at Dave and Busters, and most importantly, going to every San Diego Chargers game they could with his Uncle Bruce.

Alex enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons every Sunday with his closest friends, but before every game, he would go to his buddy's house to hang out with his friend's 8-year-old son. He loved fishing, camping, playing video games, collecting way too many Magic the Gathering Cards, and possessing an absurd amount of coins.

For the last several years, Alex worked for an amazing company, Vision Net, who welcomed and treated him like family. Alex was an NOC technician. His coworkers loved and adored his bright and enthusiastic personality. They miss him dearly and have been supporting Alex's family during this difficult time, and we all appreciate them more than they know.

Alex is survived by his mother, Victoria (Thompson) Sokoloski; sister and brother in-law, Andrea (Loren) Snider; sister, Adelle Thompson; stepsister, Brande (Jessie) Rice; nephews, Jacob and Brian Snider; nieces, Haley Snider and Mikaela (Albert) Cartwright; great nieces, Ava and Evalynn Cartwright; grandmother, Jeanette Baden; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



