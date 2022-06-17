Obituary: Alfred Eugene Tefft

Alfred Eugene Tefft, 88, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved wife and four children at Benefis Peace Hospice. Al was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 12, 1934, to Anna and William Tefft. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He attended the College of Great Falls and worked for a short time at Bennett Pontiac Motors. He married Earlene Joy Neil in 1957 and had four children before her death in 1963.

In 1965, Al married Beverly Jean Hulst and they lived, worked, and raised their four children in Great Falls. He worked for Cogswell Agency as a commercial and surety insurance agent, retiring after 34 years with the company. He especially enjoyed outdoor recreation – snow skiing, waterskiing, flying his airplane, and riding his motorcycles.

After they retired, Beverly and Al enjoyed chasing the sun in their motor home, eventually purchasing a home in Yuma, Arizona. Al enjoyed nature, wildlife, and Moscow Mules and was given to chatting to and feeding the geckos on his patio in Arizona and the bunnies, squirrels, and birds at his Montana home.