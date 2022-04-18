Obituary: Alice Irene Selensky

Alice Irene Selensky was born November 11, 1933, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Rugby, North Dakota, to Fred and Rose (Goetz) Voeller. After high school, she went on to attend Minot State Teachers College for a summer where she took a business course. In 1953, she went to work at the Merchants Bank as a teller. Alice loved to dance to polka music and that same year she met Jacob Selensky at a dance where he and his brothers were performing. They were married on May 24, 1954.

After Alice and Jake were married, they lived in Rugby, ND. Alice continued working as a teller at the Merchants Bank until1955 when her first child was born. They went on to have 7 more children. In 1957, Alice and Jake moved to a farm near Wolford, ND. In 1960 they moved to Great Falls. Jake worked with several meat markets until joining General Mills in 1962 while Alice began working for First Bank of Great Falls in 1961. She worked in various positions until 1988 when she took an early retirement.

Jake and Alice always loved farming, so in 1968 they bought 5 acres of land near Cascade, Montana. There they raised a large garden and livestock for their own use. Finally, in 1989, Alice, Jake, and their son, Randall moved from Great Falls and the house they had lived in for 25 years, to a farm near Vaughn, MT. In 2010 after Jake’s passing, Alice and Randy moved back to Great Falls.