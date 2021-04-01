Obituary: Alice Margurite Adcox

Alice M. Adcox passed away Friday March 12, 2021 at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX of natural causes at 100 years of age. Known affectionately by many of her friends as “Sally”, she was born west of Choteau, MT to Oscar and Edna (Stanfield) Hovde on July 19, 1920 and then raised on the family farm outside of Conrad, MT. After graduating from Conrad High School, she attended the Columbus School of Nursing, completing a nursing degree. She worked as a RN at a doctor’s office for a few years before beginning a long career as an Emergency Room nurse at the Columbus Hospital.

While in nursing school, she met and later married her life-long husband John Adcox who died in 2009. During their marriage, they built two houses together, one in Great Falls and their current residence west of Great Falls. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and supporting the family in various adventures with horses, pigeons, camping, and other endeavors.