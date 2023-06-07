Obituary: Alice Marie O'Connell

After struggling with a broken pelvis, congestive heart failure, and COPD for the last 6 months, Alice decided to give up fighting and go with the Lord. Alice Marie Murphy was born in the Columbus Center in Great Falls on December 14, 1935, to James and Emma Murphy. She grew up in Spion Kob, MT and Belt, MT through grade school. In high school she went to Great Falls High while working for her board and room at numerous places.

Alice received her teaching degree from the College of Great Falls and after working several years, she met the love of her life, Darrell O’Connell. The two were married on November 22, 1956, and went on to have five children. They lived on a family farm in Raynesford, moving to Belt to lease a ranch for many years. When the lease expired, they moved to Belt where Alice continued to substitute teach at Belt schools until going to work and eventually purchasing J & J Market.

Alice ran the grocery store for many years until she and Dar decided to retire in 1999. Alice was very active in her church, taught Sunday school, was on the altar society, and spent many years doing Friday adoration with Dar. She also loved playing poker machines, and together they made many trips to Nevada and Utah to have fun.

Alice is survived by her husband, Darrell F. O'Connell; sons, Kevin (Terri), Barry (Cindy), and Gary (Jo) O'Connell; daughter, Susan (Tom) Tuman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Larry (Lynda) Murphy of Belt and Lee Murphy of Kalispell.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter