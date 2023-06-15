Obituary: Allan C. 'Swede' Olsen

Allan C. “Swede” Olsen passed away at the age of 89 in the Great Falls Hospital on June 11, 2023. Swede was born in Stanford, MT on February 10, 1934, to Einer and Freda Olsen who immigrated from Denmark. Swede graduated from Fairfield High School.

He married his wife, Faye Sammons on November 10, 1956, and they had three children, Zale (Lyle) Delp, Zan Olsen, and Tara (Randy) Hultgren.

Swede and Faye own and operate a ranch in Fairfield, MT. My dad really liked his cows. He participated in Professional Rodeo, Senior Pro Rodeo, and Canadian Senior Rodeo. He won quite a few buckles.

Other surviving family members include his brother, Gary (Marilyn) Olsen; and grandchildren, Stene (Jessyka), Kaari, Britta, and Soren Hultgren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter