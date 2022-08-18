Obituary: Allan Wayne Besich

Allan Wayne Besich, 68, of Great Falls passed away peacefully at the family cabin in Lincoln, MT on August 12, 2022.

He was born on March 11, 1954, to Thomas and Mary Besich. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Ann McDonald, on August 30, 1975.

Prior to his retirement, Al worked in agriculture related positions with 24-½ years for General Mills. He worked to live, not lived to work.

Al’s family always was his first priority. He was the family chef, and after his sons married and had their children, he gathered all his family to his home for dinner once a week.

Al is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Dereck (Brittainy) Besich and Nathan (Theresa) Besich; grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Bodie Besich, Berklie Besich, Jordi Besich, and Harli Besich; siblings, Ron (Sheryl) Besich and Carol Anne Champlain and their families; extended family, Ken (Kim) Stout; and sons, Nathan Stout and TJ Stout.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



RECENT OBITUARIES

