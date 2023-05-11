Obituary: Allen Chinadle

Allen Chinadle life-long Hingham area farmer, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2023. Allen was born March 14th, 1943, in Havre, MT to Jim and Ethel (Jackson) Chinadle. Allen spent his school years in Havre. After leaving high school he left the big city life and moved to the farm North of Hingham, where he never looked back.

On December 30th of 1963, Allen married the love of his life, Georgia Nitz. Allen and Georgia lived on the Chinadle Family Homestead north of Hingham for 54 years. In 2019 they moved into the slow-down town, Hingham, and leased the farm to their son.

Allen was known by many for his exceptional mechanical skills and ability to engineer and build equipment, tools, and parts, a curse he passed down to his son and grandson. Allen never met a Ford he didn’t like. He loved spending his time at auctions, underneath the hood of cars, and farming.

Allen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Georgia, his children; Mariah Rathbun, David (Margo) Chinadle, Brenda Chinadle (Tony Schweitzer). Four grandchildren; Reid Danell, Caitlyn (Kayle) Axtman, John (Cheyenne) Chinadle, and Courtney Robertson; and four great-grandchildren; two boys and two girls. Allen was an exceptional father, husband, and grandfather.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



