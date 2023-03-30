Obituary: Allen Jefferson Adams

Allen Jefferson Adams, 92, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023. He was born in Patricia, Texas on August 28, 1930. He married the love of his life, LaVerne, in 1950 on Christmas Day.

Allen was a story teller. He loved telling jokes (both good and bad), but the greatest story telling gift he had was the way he could make the Bible stories come to life! He wrote three books: Making Merry With Friends, Meditations for Making Merry, and Making Merry With the Psalms. Allen believed that God wanted us to Make Merry! We loved to listen to his many stories: growing up in west Texas, dancing with Laverne, stories about Allen G. and Holly, life in Montana, and travels near and far.

He knew how to make merry and have fun with his grandkids: making a Frisbee golf course all around the yard, rowing us across the Missouri River, playing his mandolin and singing “This Little Light of Mine,” playing dominoes, cards, and Cribbage; going fishing, pulling a sled behind the riding mower in the snowy yard, going out for a jog with his grandsons, and trips to Glacier Park.

Allen is survived by his brother, Loyd (and Ginger) Adams; son, Allen G. Adams; daughter, Holly Adams; daughter-in-law, Mary Laffey Adams; grandchildren, Brian & Erin, Dan, Adrian & Michelle, Kelly, Audrey & Jeremy, and Tim; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jacob, Riley, Evelyn, Marty, and Blake; as well as many family and friends who will dearly miss him.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



