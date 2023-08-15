Obituary: Allen L. Brown

Allen L Brown, born to Russell and Clara (Peterson) Brown in January 1943 and raised in Sentinel Butte (Beach) North Dakota, passed on June 29, 2023.

Allen joined the Army and obtained his GED; upon his release, he lived and worked with his brother Wayne in Rapid City SD before getting on the work crew rebuilding US Hwy 2. He met Janice Carl in Cut Bank, MT and they were married in June of 1965. Son Carl was born Halloween 1967 and Crystal followed in February of 1971.

After leaving the highway crew he took a job at the Cut Bank Building Service, then in the early 80’s moved over to Union Oil, aka Unocal. During these years he moonlighted as a handyman; he was a locksmith, plumber, electrician, carpenter and mechanic and had about every tool known to man. His health took a turn and when he couldn’t “work” anymore he served as a Councilman for the City of Cut Bank.

He loved the outdoors and did a bit of hunting with Carl, motorcycling and snowmobiling, camping and boating and had worked on the “cabin” aka the land, for many years. Allen loved dogs and the family had several over the years.

He is survived by wife, Janice; daughter, Crystal (Rentfro); sister-in-law, Sandy Carl; and several nieces and nephews. Jan and Crystal invite any who would like to join them at 160 Slippery Bill Rd, Essex, on August 26 from 2 to 5 pm to celebrate Allen’s life.

