Obituary: Allen Ray Morris, Sr.

Allen R. Morris Sr., 76, of Richland, Oregon died on August 7, 2022, in Highwood, Montana. Allen Ray was born on August 21, 1945, in Liberal, Kansas to William T. and Chezelle D. Morris.

Married Twila in 1970, had 6 children together and divorced in 1983. Married Tanna in 1998 and became Step-Father to her 3 children.

US Army, SPC-4, 1967-1969, served in Vietnam and earned the following medals & awards: National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge Rifle, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart Medal.

Worked as a mechanic during his younger years. He has lived in Kansas, Missouri, California, Oregon and Montana.

Camping and fishing on the Snake River with family and friends, hunting with his sons, playing poker and Dominos, gardening and canning (Dad was famous for his homemade salsa!), and Scuba Diving in his younger years. A favorite color was blue, he loved summertime on the Snake River.