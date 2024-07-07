Obituary: Allie Mae Redmond

Allie Mae Redmond of Vaughn, Montana left this earth on July 1, 2024, at the very young age of 18 years old. She was born in Sidney Montana, on December 12, 2005, to Christine Persoma and Kevin Redmond Jr. Allie was a protector to all her brothers and sisters as well, Avery, Clayton, Bella, Aspen Letti and Wesley.

At the age of 12, Allie was diagnosed with a rare disorder, Andersen-Tawil syndrome which primarily affected the function of her heart. You’d never know she was so fragile, as she was on many medications, had limited mobility and even after being placed on a strict lifestyle, she continued to love life to the fullest including her lake Michigan cold plunges in November.

While living in Michigan, Allie impacted lives and loved many friends. At 16, she decided to make the move back to Montana, where she blossomed at Simms high school. Everyone there naturally navigated to Allie, as she was so gifted and intuitive. She volunteered her time within the school and found her passion with using her voice, which led her to speech and debate with many achievements and the ultimate reward was to be seen and heard. Allie Bear will be forever remembered for her radiant spirit, big heart and her ability to make anyone smile and feel safe and loved.

Allie is survived by her mother Christine Persoma; father Kevin and Jamie Redmond; siblings Avery, Clayton, Bella, Aspen, Letti and Wesley; aunts and uncles Jennifer and Paul Goyne, Joshua Johnson, Heidi and Tyler Linde, and Kelly and Brian Hanson; along with her many cousins; grandparents Sherry and Les Hallgrimson, Frandella Martin, Kelly and Jackie Johnson, Neva and Kevin Redmond Sr., and Rich and Cristy Snider; great grandparents Orinne Herland, D.O Martin and Arlene Askmon. Allie‘s legacy will live on in the hearts of all that she touched, the light that shined inside of her glows through those that knew her best.

