Obituary: Aloysius "Al" William Verploegen

Aloysius “Al” William Verploegen, 93, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Al was born on July 6, 1930, in Havre, Montana to John and Margaret Verploegen. After high school, he joined the US Navy serving from December 7, 1950, to October 6, 1954. After his honorable discharge, he went back to Havre, MT.

He met and married Carol Ann Wurth and together they had five children. Al went to work at RCA service company in 1955. He then went to work at KMON radio station as a chief engineer in 1969. In 1970, Al and Carol decided to purchase A & W that spring before selling in June of 1975. They bought Taco John’s on 10th Avenue S that same month before selling in November of 2006.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the HAMM Radio Club and enjoyed running the grandchildren up and down the “challenge hills” in Giant Springs State Park.

Al is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Karla V. (Scott) McCurtain of Rock Springs, WY, Laurie (Loran) Frazier of Great Falls, and Susan (Joe) Bodner of Raynesford; son, Jeffrey (Ann) Verploegen of Great Falls; daughter-in-law, Marlyann Verploegen; nine grandchildren; Jasey C. (Matt) McBurnett, Matthew (Emma) McCurtain, Melissa (Tyler) Kapperud, Alex (Casey) McCurtain, Britany (Jeremiah) Hiatt, Eric (Emily) Frazier, Grant (Grace) Frazier, Bridget (Joe) Brookie, and Angel (Jed) Polk; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

