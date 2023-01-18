Obituary: Alpha Caroline “Dolly” Kelly

Alpha Caroline “Dolly” Kelly, 85, of Great Falls, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Benefis Westview following a fall that greatly affected her overall health. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Glasgow, MT to Clarence and Beatrice Onstad. Her first marriage brought the birth of her son, Hugh Lee Finigan. She met the love of her life, Sam Kelly, and got married in 1976. They would celebrate 32 happy years together before Sam passed in 2008.

Sam and Dolly initially resided in Glasgow and then Wolf Point. They managed Riverview Home in Wolf Point, fostering dozens of children in need. They moved to Cut Bank in the 80s and eventually decided to retire in Great Falls. Dolly worked as a housekeeper at the Ursuline Center for many years; she loved the work, the people, and the history surrounding the academy-turned-retreat and meeting center.

Dolly’s love for crocheting, quilting, and crafts was a source of comfort and satisfaction for her. She was very talented, and her creations brought joy to many. Her passion for crocheting was evident in every piece she made; hundreds of people have her potholders in their kitchens today.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Karen (Kelly) Vanni; grandsons, Seth Gardner, Adam Gardner, and Shawn Mears; her great-grandchildren, Atlas and Alaska Gardner; and several cousins all of whom will cherish the memories of the time they spent with her. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



