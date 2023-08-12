Obituary: Alvin C. Brown

Alvin C. Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family on August 9, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Born in Armington, MT to Mabel Goodman Brown and Frank Brown. After graduation from Belt High School, he worked in the mines and on the railroad. After proudly serving in the Army from 1953 to 1955, he came back to Great Falls and started his life-long career at Montana Flour Mill. Receiving his milling degree from Kansas University, he started in the warehouse and was later promoted to mill supervisor, retiring after 42 years of hard work.

A passionate, lively dancer, Alvin met his life-long love Deloris “Dee” Konesky on the dance floor. They married in 1959 and raised their three children, Debora, Sheila, and Darrell. Ever involved in the kids’ activities, Alvin coached little league. One of his favorite memories included a trip to San Bernadino, California where his son’s team won the National Little League Championship for the State of Montana. Many cherished family memories included dinners and gatherings with family at the Konesky farm in Sand Coulee.

Alvin and Dee two-stepped together for 30 years of marriage until her passing in 1989. Keeping up his moves, Alvin met his second wife Leah McDonald square-dancing, and they wed in 1998. Throughout their 25 years of voyage, they traveled on several bus trips, touring all 50 states including Hawaii.

Throughout his life, Alvin was an avid sports fan, often located in the stands at GFHS, CMR, Belt, and Centerville stadiums and gyms. When grandchildren came along, Alvin was their biggest fan, traveling around Montana and out of state to watch games. Beyond sports, Alvin was a true outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends, including the Stroop crew.

Alvin also loved all things western—music, movies, and art. During the weekdays, you could also find Alvin in front of his television catching up on Days of Our Lives, an eager watcher for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Leah and her family; siblings, Henry Brown, Phyllis Jakes, and Butch Brown; daughters, Deb Snipes and Sheila Brown; son, Darrell (Trena) Brown; grandchildren, Ben (Tori) Snipes, Kaydee (Phil) Snipes Ruiz, April Ruckdaschel, Bryin Ruckdaschel, Deanna Ruckdaschel, Login Ruckdaschel, Marcedee Brown, Zach (Lindsey) Brown; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Elizabeth, Calvin, Vivian, Ronald, Cassidy, Azalia, Payton, and Amayia. Alvin is also survived by numerous friends, extended family, and fellow sports fans and players.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



