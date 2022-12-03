Obituary: Amanda Beth Myers

Amanda Beth Myers, aged 47, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Benefis Healthcare after a short battle with leukemia. She was surrounded by family and friends. Amanda was born on November 18, 1974, in Plattsburgh, NY. The family was assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

Amanda graduated from Great Falls High School. After high school, she met and married Ted Myers. After they parted ways, she met the love of her life, George Allen. They had six children, Misty (who was still born), April, George, Forest, John Danger, and Maximus.

Following in her dad’s footsteps, she worked in the food industry. Her first job was with Hardee’s. Then she was hired by Cambridge Court as a server. She moved up to Dining Service Director. When Cambridge closed, she moved over to the Iris where she had the same title. She talked endlessly about how much she loved the management, staff, and families she served.

