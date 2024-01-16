Obituary: Amanda "Mandi" Irene Link-Noya

Amanda “Mandi” Link-Noya was born on December 25, 1979, to Roy and Judith Link in Great Falls, MT. Mandi was admitted to the hospital on January 3rd with the flu and a lung infection. By the next day she needed help breathing and was placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, after a 10 day battle, she succumbed to the illness. On January 12, 2024, Mandi passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Mandi and Jeff have been together for 15 years and on October 31, 2020, they had an intimate ceremony pledging their love to each other. In the time spent together, the pair have grown their family by adding 3 beautiful children.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. This could be seen in the adventures with loved ones and within her work as a CNA. She enjoyed concerts with her husband, camping trips, day trips, or just snuggling with her family on movie night. Mandi also loved crocheting, painting, drawing, or anything that brought out her artistic and creative side.

Mandi is survived by her husband, Jeff Noya; 3 children, Liam (14), Lucas (12), and Terryn (7) all of Great Falls; siblings, Myles Link of Missoula and Bonnie Damico of Billings; aunt, Jeanne Pepos of Elk River, Minnesota; niece and chosen sister, Lacey Lane of Salt Lake, Utah; along with many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

