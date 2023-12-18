Obituary: Amber Dawn Bergstrom

Amber Dawn Bergstrom, aged 41, was born on October 25, 1982, in Lewistown Montana, to Vicky Altona and Lonny Bergstrom and passed away on December 13, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana.

From day one Amber was the most strong willed person you would ever meet. The first day Amber was born she beat the odds. Doctors said she wouldn’t make it past a day old, but instead we got 41 great years with her. In Amber's 41 years on this earth she did many things she was told she would never do.

In 2001, Amber graduated high school from Great Falls High School despite all the fighting she had to do to get her diploma. A few short years later she was blessed with her firstborn daughter, Kylie, whom she had with Chris, despite being told she would never have children. A couple years after that she had her second miracle baby, Kaelyn with Brice.

She enjoyed many things in life. A few of those being monkeys, spending time with her kids, and just being around her family. Amber will be missed dearly by her children and the rest of her family as well as friends.

Amber is survived by her daughters, Kylie and Kaelyn; stepson, Brice Jr; mother, Vicky Altona; stepmother, Cindy Bergstrom; brothers, Lon Bergstrom, Brandon Bergstrom, and Josh Shaver; sister, Dezirae Bergstrom; nieces and nephews, Chloe, Swayzee, Dominic, Diesel, Lilly, and Melanie; grandmother, Donna Walraven; special aunts, Cindy, Lynn, Susan, Robin, Jackie, Angel, and Heather; uncles, George, Bill, Rick, Jammie, and Nathan, and many family and friends. As well as her lifelong friends, Jonathan Laurin, Laurie Frank, Belinda Brugman, and Heather Berg. Also, a big thank you to Shawna Vance Renville for taking care of her this past month.

