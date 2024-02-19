Obituary: Amy Brainard Anderson

Amy Brainard Anderson was born on June 9, 1952, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 7, 2024. Amy grew up in Chinook, MT. She attended college at Northern Montana College and met her love John, they married on December 8, 1973. Over the next 50 years they worked hard and created a life together on the family farm East of Brady.

While operating the farm, Amy worked different side jobs to provide extras for her family. They had two daughters, Lisa and Sara. She was always cheering them on and encouraging them to do anything they put their mind to. She taught both of them along with the community kids preschool.

Amy was one of the best cooks, seamstresses and crafters. She crafted with many mediums from ceramics to yarn. She enjoyed any sewing challenge, with her creativity she could sew anything. Amy enjoyed her flowers, garden, and canning.

Amy is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Muilenburg of Lockwood, MT and Sara Anderson of Boise ID; grandchildren, Zane, Tyson, Beau and Quinn; sisters, Susan (Harold) Moos, Nancy (Dick) Stang, Joan (Jim) Williams, and Mary Edwards; brother, Mark (Joyce) Brainard; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

