Obituary: Andra Anderson

Andra Lenore (Thoreson) Anderson, 77, passed away Friday June 23rd at Benefis Peace Hospice. Andra was born September 1945 in Long Beach, California naval base to Nels Thoreson and Kathleen Buck. She came to Tiger Butte with her parents and siblings to help with the family ranch where her grandparents resided. Andra graduated from Belt, Montana in 1963 and started college at MSUB in Billings.

Soon after she started college, she met her first husband. Andra then had David A. Anderson and moved to Germany. She had her daughter Kathy (Anderson) Thoreson and soon after moved back to Great Falls. Living in Great Falls she met her husband, Bill Anderson. They moved to Stockett, Montana where they had friends and were close enough to the ranch.

Andra worked many jobs but the best was her seamstress work and being a grandmother to her grandkids. She enjoyed Rocky Mountain Rendezvous where she made many period clothing, and made many friendships. She loved hunting, stock car racing, sewing, Rendezvous, miniature dollhouse projects, baking, and her family. Andra had the best time with her six great grandkids and preferred to be called Grandma Great.

Andra is survived by her brothers, Dave Thoreson (Michelle) of Seattle, WA, Dan Thoreson of WA, sister Bobby Sue Cone (Clancy) of Missoula, MT; son Dave A. Anderson (Kaleen) of Great Falls, MT, daughter Kathy Thoreson of Portland, OR; four grandchildren Linnea, Gunnar, Josie and Ivy and six great grandkids Richard, Lily, Skyler, Granett, Tilly and Edda.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



