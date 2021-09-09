Obituary: Andrew David Ariegwe

Andrew was born on October 7, 1993, in Great Falls, Montana. He was raised mostly in Great Falls by his father, Kingsley Uromu-Okpe Ariegwe and his mother, Karen Louise (Travis) Collier. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 2012.

He then moved to Minnesota where he met the love of his life, Lorraine Dorothy “Niccole” Delmont. Together, he, Niccole and her son, Adonis welcomed a new baby girl, Adriana, into their family March 3, 2020.

Andrew loved his family dearly. Adriana was his reason for continuing to become the man he was. He had a passion for fitness, and through this passion he made great friends, found a career path, and made a difference in the lives of so many.

Andrew’s infectious laugh, gigantic size, and jokes about how short everyone else was compared to him are unforgettable. His upcoming wedding on September 17 was anticipated by all. Despite his struggles with his health, life was ‘Gooood’ as he would always say. We are truly heartbroken with his sudden passing. He will be greatly missed, always loved, and forever remembered.