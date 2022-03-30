Obituary: Angela Jane Ledakis Barrett

Angela Jane Ledakis Barrett passed away on March 8, 2022, from complications of pneumonia. She was born on January 12, 1953, to Shirley Mae Schmasow Rounds and James Angelo Ledakis, in Great Falls.

Angela attended Longfellow Elementary School and Paris Gibson Junior High School. She graduated from Great Falls High in 1971.

Before her retirement, Angela worked as a grocery clerk at Albertson’s for many years. Interestingly, her checkout line was always longer than the other lines because her customers wanted to visit their favorite clerk.

Angela loved older people and animals. She had many dogs, cats, and birds throughout her life.

In 1988, Angela married Bruce Barrett. She is survived by her children, Amanda Jane Barrett and Bruce Barrett, Jr.; mother, Shirley Mae Rounds; father, James Angelo Ledakis; brother, James Michael Ledakis; and many relatives and friends.