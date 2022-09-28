Obituary: Angie Marble

Angie Marble, aged 63, passed away peacefully September 20, 2022, with her loving family by her side at Benefis Healthcare. She was born in Great Falls, MT July 23, 1959, to John Hinkle and Donna Dee Hubbard.

Angie was a Teacher’s Assistant for nine years at Paris Middle School. She loved working with all of her students. For the last 20 years she has been a loyal employee at Walmart. She was a department manager up until a few years ago when she decided to take a step back.

Angie was a loving and caring wife, mom, Grammy, and Gigi. She loved to bake and cook with them, and do whatever their heart’s desired, within reason.

She is survived by, husband, Don Marble; daughter, Cody Marble (John Balzarini); granddaughters, Brianna Coombs and Kaitlynn Coombs (Colton Janousek); grandsons Elijah(Shayna) Coombs and Dominic Balzarini; great-grandsons, Kylo Coombs and Hendrix Janousek; sister, JoniDee Deshner; brother, David Hinkle; and several nieces and nephews.