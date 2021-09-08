Obituary: Anh Thi Hoang Doan

Anh Thi Hoang Doan passed peacefully away on August 28, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. A refugee from the Vietnam War, she survived and thrived in a foreign land.

She leaves behind her children: Maggie Weaver, Kip Doan, Donna Williams, Benjamin Doan, and Jimmy Pardis. Her son, David Doan, passed away earlier this year. One son, Than Doan, remains lost in France as a part of Operation Baby Lift. She never left Montana awaiting his return.