Obituary: Anita "Eda" Marie Jensen

Our sassy, high spirited, extremely loved Mom and Grandma left us April 18, 2021, with her large family by her side. Known to many as “Eda”, she was a friend to all.

Anita was a unique soul. She loved spending time with her large family. She was proud to be a true “west-sider”. Anita was a jack of all trades from sewing many barbie outfits to fixing her own car. She loved watching sports, especially baseball and hockey. One of Anita’s favorite times was her horse racing days. She loved being at the track with the entire family taking care of the horses.