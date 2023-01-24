Obituary: Anna Mae Lundstrom

Anna Mae Lundstrom “Nan,” age 68, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Anna and Carl “Buddy” Lundstrom were married in April of 2007 and were looking forward to exploring life together. In 2013, Anna was diagnosed with small lung cancer and went through her treatments and beat it with the help of God, her family, and friends. This past year she was diagnosed with a different kind of cancer that she could no longer fight. She was ready to go home and be with the Lord.

Nan was a member of the New City Church in Great Falls, MT where she resided with Buddy, she enjoyed seeing her friends and visiting with them. Nan was a hard worker as a waitress and loved cooking for everyone. What Nan loved doing was being with her family, cooking, camping, and going to the mountains to see the beauty and the animals. Nan was a great supporter of her son with his drag racing, and she really enjoyed being at the drag races watching her Chad. Nan also loved her little dog, "Tank." He is a little spit fire and was there for Nan and he still resides with his dad, Buddy.

Nan was a grandma to her only granddaughter, and she loved seeing and spending time with her when she could. Nan also has 3 great-granddaughters and loved seeing them and spoiling them. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends and all that knew her. She will not be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Buddy Lundstrom; son, Chad (Lisa) Robertson; granddaughter, Alecia (Branden) Montrelli; 3 great-granddaughters, Braelynn, Savannah, and Blake; sister, Betty (Norm) Vercruyssen; brothers, David (Roxy) and Ed (Paulette) Cobb; and nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



