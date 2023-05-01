Obituary: Anna Margaret Bercier

Anna “Aunty Annie” Bercier, 70, passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Aunty Annie was born in Rocky Boy, MT on December 30, 1952, to William Houle and Josephine Martell. She was raised in Great Falls, Montana alongside her siblings. Here is also where she met her husband, Edward Bercier, with whom she built her family with.

Anna was such a lovable person, bringing a smile to all she came across. She enjoyed making her family and friends laugh with one of her belly-busting jokes. She was also an extremely helpful person, looking to aid those she loved anytime she could. She loved babysitting her nieces and nephews. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Family was really important to Annie. She would do anything for them.

Annie had a few nieces and nephews she was close with, including Renee, Robert, and Richard Houle, Janelle Clausen, Tanya Buttolph, Tylor Buttolph, and Travis and Danny Jr. Wood. She also played a huge role in her great nieces and nephew’s lives. They are Hailey, Hannah, Hayden (Suggas), Harper Houle, Jessika Houle, Rashiza, Ransom, and Josephina Houle.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



