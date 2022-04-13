Obituary: Anne M. Gannon

On April 5, 2022 Anne M. Gannon, 83, died unexpectedly in Spokane, WA at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital, 4 days after open heart surgery. Her loving husband John A. "Jack" Gannon and sons Gregory and John Gannon accompanied Mom on her PSHH trip to surgery. Cremation has taken place. A rosary vigil will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Fort Shaw, Friday, May 6 at 6pm. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Ann's Cathedral in Great Falls, Saturday, May 7 at 11 am. Luncheon reception to follow at Knights of Columbus Hall.

Anne is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Jack Gannon, children, Theresa (Charlie) Taylor: (children Mikala (great grandson Kyler) and Faith), of Augusta, MT, John (Ann) Gannon (children Nile and Callum) of Livingston, MT, Hugo (Tammy) Gannon (children Michael (Ahnna), Catherine Goetz (great grandchildren Emma and Ben Goetz), Lawrence, Meaghan (Jonathan) Brey, of Sun River, MT, Joe (Estela Ramos) Gannon of Hawthorne, Nevada, (children Mayra and Mario), Gregory Gannon (children Quinn and Kayla) of Belgrade, MT, Rosanna “Rosie” Gannon (children Rhett and Corinne Wood) of Siler City, North Carolina, Foster children Bob Goetz, Ron Ray, Heidi Hisler, and Tracy Kitchell, and numerous nieces, nephews, and God children.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her daughter-in-law, Julie (Greg) Gannon, and foster son J.R. Calf Boss Ribs.

Anne Marie Nelson Gannon was born August 3, 1938 in Denver, Colorado to Helen McGivney and Hugo Nelson. Theresa and John were her siblings. Nelsons moved to Great Falls, Montana and opened the Nelson Scofield Tire Company. Anne graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956. Anne attended the Columbus School of Nursing program and earned her Registered Nurse degree in 1959. She married her sweetheart Jack, with whom she attended grade and high school. When only 8 years old, she knew that she’d marry Jack. Anne and Jack raised their 6 biological, 5 foster, and 2 exchange students (Jacques Petit, Leilani Encinas) in Sun River from 1976 to 2016. Raising their own turkeys, chickens, ducks, sheep, geese, rabbits, and vegetable garden on Adobe Creek with horses to ride, eggs to collect, cows to milk, trees to water, clothes to hang on the clothesline, and a creek to jump over and into kept everyone entertained.

Anne and Jack helped to establish the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Great Falls. They were active members and eucharistic ministers and greeters of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Fort Shaw. Anne was active in Home Dem Club, Book Club, and Red Hats. Her cookies usually earned blue ribbons at the State Fair. She and Dad liked to competitively play cards, “Oh Hell,” and Scrabble. They found Masses to attend while travelling the US and Central America. Anne enjoyed her family more than anything in life and was so happy when we were all home together under the same roof. Grandchildren and great grandchildren put the icing on the cake! Anne enjoyed flowers, the great outdoors, camping at the family cabin, and God's spectacular scenery, especially Sun Canyon west of Augusta by Gibson Lake. Quick wit, humor, gum chewing, a ready smile, an optimistic and positive spirit, and whistling were her companions.

Weather forecasts and lightning storms intrigued her. She was a painting artist. Carolina blue to the deepest purple were her favorite colors. She followed the KC Chiefs’ football. Anne was down to earth, a hard worker, and loved to set an elegant table with candles lit. Anne looked for the good in every one and pointed it out to them. She loved good movies and good books. One of her many favorite sayings was that because she was left-handed, that she was in her right mind. Anne will be greatly missed by the countless number of us beyond blessed to have her in our lives. Anne would tell you, "Get to Mass!"

Momma, your departure took our breath away. Heaven just got a whole lot more interesting.

Memorials can be sent to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Fort Shaw, Montana.