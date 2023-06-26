Obituary: Anne T. Anderson

Anne T. Anderson was born and raised on a ranch in the Sweet Grass Hills, West Butte, Montana on May 3, 1925, and went home to Jesus on June 24, 2023. She attended O'Loughlin School near her home then started her high school years in Sunburst and graduated from Cut Bank.

Anne left the homestead ranch and moved with her best friend to Great Falls where she met and married Howard C. Anderson on February 16, 1946. Together they raised their seven children on their farm in Power, MT where she called home for seventy years until moving eighteen minutes away to an assisted living facility in Fairfield, MT.

She loved her family above all, but dancing was a close second. She and Howard were frequently seen out on Friday or Saturday nights twirling around the dance floor. Anne treasured her many friends of all ages, some since her early childhood. She also loved gardening and taking care of her flowers and vegetable garden. Anne never turned down a family card game, loving to play pinochle and rummy in any shape or form.

She is survived by sons, David (Candy) Anderson and Warren (Elaine) Anderson; daughters, Kathy Anderson, Laureen (Greg) Lackman, and Mary (Doug) Eggebraten; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter