Obituary: Annie E. Kleinsasser

Annie E. Kleinsasser was called to come home in the early morning hours of February 5th surrounded by her family at her home at Sunny Brook Colony, of Fort Benton, MT. Annie was born June 30, 1934, to Eli and Mary Waldner at New Elm Colony, Magrath, Alberta, Canada. She moved to Montana at an early age and lived at several colonies before moving to Sunny Brook in June 2021.

Annie got married to Samuel Kleinsasser on June 8, 1955, at Miller Colony, near Choteau, Montana. She was a lady of strong faith and brought strength and encouragement to all her family. She was a Kindergarten teacher for many years, loved to sing her German hymns, sew, and read her bible. She would always help her family in any way she could, even if it was simply a kind word or smile to make someone’s day appear brighter.