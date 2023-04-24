Obituary: Anthony Joel Maynor

On October 5, 1998, the world was graced with one of heaven’s angels. Holly Moore and Greg Maynor welcomed a beautiful baby boy and named him Anthony Joel.

Anthony was happy. As a baby he was forever smiling, giggling, trying to dance to the rhythm of music long before he could even walk. The infectious laughter from a little boy with a very ticklish collarbone was like a song from the heavens. It was rare for him to be fussy, but when he was, all it took was to load him in the back seat of the car and let the bass from the speakers rock him to sleep. From a baby he loved, related to, and expressed himself through music.

Anthony was smart. He navigated this world through play and exploration. He was always fair when he would play with others but completely content playing alone. The kid had toys, and he knew exactly how to use them. He had the innocence of childlike problem solving and mastering any toy set placed in front of him. He conquered the puzzle it was supposed to be, and always remembered to put it away when he was finished.

Anthony was intuitive. He had a way of understanding the world and those around him. His mom remembers moments when in the midst of her stress he would climb up behind her on the couch and massage her shoulders. Assuring her that no matter what was bothering her it would all be okay….It’s ok, Mommy.

Anthony was fun. His intoxicating and contagious energy could be felt for blocks on a Sunday afternoon whether the 9ers were playing or not. More than just a fan, sometimes he even took the result personal. He made an ordinary Sunday afternoon feel like a holiday by throwing down in the kitchen so he and his dad could grub and watch the game. To him it wasn't just game day, but a low-key celebration, a ritual, somehow spiritual, and one of many cherished moments spent with his father.

Anthony was fearless. Regardless of the challenges he faced, whether it was ordinary life lessons, self-inflicted struggle, or just a bad hand….he came out The Champ. He was courageous, valiant, and bold. He understood weakness, accepted faults, and strived every single day to be better. He embraced hard work and growth, and he had dreams.

Anthony was love whether it was the unmatched admiration he held for his dad, the tender adoration for his mom, or a simple smile he had for someone he had just met. His genuine spirit surrounded those he cared for and every interaction with Anthony was special. To him, family was life's greatest blessing and being an unconditional friend came next. He was the leader of the pack, sharing his inner understanding and knowledge in subtle gestures that touched the lives of many.

Today Anthony is soaring with eagles. He is dancing to the rhythm of his favorite songs, exploring the playground which is heaven, and he is at the very center of the 9ers huddle. He is loving himself and all things without limits.

Anthony is survived and remembered by his parents, Greg Maynor and Holly Moore; great-aunt, Linda Ranes; aunt, Alexis Martinez; uncles, Earl Maynor and Pedro Gonzalez; grandfather, Gerry Moore; cousins, Antonio, Lorenzo, Jada, Dominic, and Tatum Maynor; cousins, Tatyana, Christian, Mikal, and Tegan Gonzalez; and countless friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



