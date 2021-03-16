Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Krohmer

Anthony “Tony” Krohmer, 54, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Peace Hospice.

Tony was born on December 21, 1966, in Nampa, Idaho to Dwight Carroll and Mardella Joy Krohmer. He graduated from CM Russell High School in 1986, with a standing ovation, after being injured in a 1983 work related accident, leaving him paralyzed. After graduation, he moved to California where he spent the next six years. While in California he lived at an independent living center and later, he moved into an apartment where he lived independently. Upon moving back to Great Falls, he lived at the Southwinds Independent Living Apartments with his beloved sidekick, Coco.

Throughout his life Tony never let his physical disability get in his way. He went to Disneyworld twice, not leaving a roller coaster unridden. Whether heading to his favorite coffee shop or the next poker game, you could always see him zooming around town breaking all the speed limits. Tony will be remembered for the way he could light up a room and his crazy sense of humor.