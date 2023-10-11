Obituary: Antoinette "Toni" Christiana Lawson

Antoinette (Toni) Christiana Lawson passed on September 26, 2023. Toni was born on March 20, 1939, in Oak Park, Illinois to Charlotte (Bennett) and John Joseph Woodzick. Early in life she loved horses and traveling to family farms in Wisconsin. Later she worked at The Chrysler Building in Chicago and was in a rock-and-roll band.

Toni met and married Joseph Henry Lawson in 1961 traveling across the United States, to Taiwan and Okinawa with him as an Air Force wife. Son Joseph John was born in 1962 and daughter Deborah Lynn in 1965. She was skilled in a variety of arts including drawing, photography, and pottery. Toni was also very active in base and church organizations.

After the Air Force they settled in Great Falls before he became a pastor in the United Methodist Church. She was his secretary and church organist for many years in Horatio Arkansas, Troy, Anaconda and Hobson, Montana then Great Falls before they retired. Her most recent residence was at Golden Eagle Plaza Senior Living where she enjoyed reading and bingo.

Toni is survived by husband, Joe; daughter, Deborah Norman; son, Joseph and his wife, Kelly; four grandchildren, Sarah Norman, Cayley Norman, Joseph James Lawson, and Michayla Lawson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



