Obituary: Ardis Lucille Hughes

Ardis L. Hughes, 84, passed away peaceably of natural causes on September 28, 2023, at the Azalea Place Assisted Living. Ardis was born August 30, 1939, in Medina, ND to Julius and Elsie Reister. She graduated from Medina High School and got a degree in accounting from the College of Great Falls. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies, and also worked for G.F.P.S. as a crossing guard.

In 1960, she married Arlen Hughes and had four sons. Ardis volunteered her time to Big Brothers Big Sisters, enjoying it a lot. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, playing hand bells and singing in the choir traveling to many places including Taiwan with friendship force and singing all the way.

Ardis was an avid bowler and loved her Taco Treat tacos, enjoying them every Saturday with her son, Shawn and grandson, Corey. She went on many state bowling tournaments, over 45 plus years as the captain of her team earning the title of “Mother Superior” by her teammates, Tiny, Sheila, Esther, Vera, Rosemary, Marion, Jackie, Kris, and Ellie.

She is survived by her sons, Tracy (Roberta) and Shawn both of Great Falls; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.