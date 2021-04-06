Obituary: Arlee Castle

Arlee Castle passed away on March 26, 2021, at Peace Hospice at the age of 80. Arlee was born on November 29, 1940, to George and Sophie Tesinsky in Stockett, Montana.

She graduated from Centerville High School in 1958 and furthered her education at the College of Great Falls, graduating with degrees in English and Education. She taught at Paris Gibson Middle School, Great Falls High School, North Middle School, and then again at Paris Middle School before retiring after 31 years.