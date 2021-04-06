Watch
Obituary: Arlee Castle

November 29, 1940 - March 26, 2021
Arlee Castle
Arlee Castle passed away on March 26, 2021, at Peace Hospice at the age of 80. Arlee was born on November 29, 1940, to George and Sophie Tesinsky in Stockett, Montana.

She graduated from Centerville High School in 1958 and furthered her education at the College of Great Falls, graduating with degrees in English and Education. She taught at Paris Gibson Middle School, Great Falls High School, North Middle School, and then again at Paris Middle School before retiring after 31 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Castle (Trevor Mikkelsen) of Great Falls; son, Rory Castle of Helena; three granddaughters, Lexi Jacobson-Stober, Lisa Card, and Brittney Caplette; and seven great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

