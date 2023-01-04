Watch Now
Obituary: Arleen (Oja) Elliston

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 04, 2023
Arleen (Oja) Elliston passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born on November 30, 1937, in Great Falls to Charles and Selma Oja. Arleen worked as a bookkeeper in Great Falls and San Diego for a number of years. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She is survived by brother, John (Carol) Oja; nieces, Louisa Richardson and Cobie Oja; nephews, Mike Garcia, Chris Garcia, and John J. Oja. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

