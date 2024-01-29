Obituary: Arlene M. Royland

Arlene passed away at the Avalon Care Center in Spokane, Washington at the age of 93. Arlene was born Arlene Martha Matthis, October 14, 1930, in Minburn, Iowa. She was raised on a farm outside Toston, Montana until the late 1940s, when she and her family moved to Great Falls, Montana and graduated from Great Falls High School. She soon after met Joseph Royland, an Anaconda Copper Smelter worker. The two were married at Trinity Lutheran Church, September 20, 1951, and remained in Great Falls throughout their married life. The two raised three children together.

Arlene enjoyed numerous camping and fishing trips accompanied by her dogs PT and Charlie. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed working with young girls as a 4H leader. She loved sewing baking and gardening. In later years, Arlene enjoyed following the Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The most important part of Arlene’s life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Following her husband Joe’s untimely death at age 54 in 1979, Arlene continued to live in Great Falls until she moved to Beaumont and Yucaipa, California to be with her son and his family. By 2006, Arlene once again relocated, this time to Spokane, Washington, where she lived out the rest of her life around her two daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arlene’s survivors include her son, Benjamin Royland and his wife Katharine Marie Havert of Redlands, California as well as daughters Andrea Greer and Cameo Duckett of Spokane, Washington. Surviving grandchildren include Joseph McCann, Katie Smith, Travis Greer, Kelsie Greer, and Darcy Royland of Spokane, Washington and Lucas Royland of Tulsa, Oklahoma all of whom she loved. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

