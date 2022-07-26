Obituary: Arlene Marie Van Luchene Sexe

Arlene Marie Van Luchene Sexe, 84, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022, at Benefis Peace Hospice after a valiant battle with cancer. Arlene was born to Frank and Anna Van Luchene in a doctor’s office on July 17, 1938, in McCabe, Montana. As a young girl, she was raised on a farm in Park City, Montana with her older brother, Richard. The family moved to Billings when she was in the sixth grade, and she graduated from Billings Senior High School in June 1956.

Arlene met Elmer A. Sexe in the sixth grade, and they went on to become high school sweethearts. Arlene and Elmer were married in Billings on November 15, 1956. They had three children, Sheryl (Terry) Spalinger of Helena, Doug (Sara) Sexe of Great Falls, and Dennis (Dianne) Sexe of Great Falls. Arlene had seven grandchildren and several great- grandchildren.

Arlene and Elmer moved from Billings to Great Falls in the summer of 1969. Together they owned and operated the Husky Oil Bulk Plant for 15 years. Throughout the years of raising a family, she enjoyed numerous camping and fishing excursions to the Gates of the Mountains at Holter Lake and many snowmobiling trips to Kings Hill, Lincoln, Cooke City, and Yellowstone National Park.

After Elmer’s sudden death in June 1984, Arlene sold the Husky Oil Bulk Plant. She then worked at Anthony’s Clothing Store and the U.S. Marshals Service for brief periods, the Immediate Care of Great Falls for 10 years, and was a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary School for a year. After she retired, she provided loving day care to her grandchildren, Allison and Payton. She later volunteered at the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, helping children with speech therapy.