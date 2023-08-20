Obituary: Arlene Zaremski

Arlene Zaremski passed away peacefully in the home she shared with her daughter, Teresa, on August 18, 2023, at the age of 90. She was surrounded by lots of family and love. Arlene was born in Kenmare, North Dakota on July 10, 1933, to Wendel and Jessie Bauer.

After graduating high school, Arlene and several girlfriends packed up their belongings and left North Dakota to drive west hoping to find fame and fortune in California. They made it as far as Great Falls, Montana before they ran out of money and decided to get jobs to save up for the next leg of their journey.

While in Great Falls, Arlene met the love of her life William/Bill “Zeke” Zaremski. They were married in 1958, and they made a home for themselves, raising six children in the 25 short years they had together. She never did get to visit California, but Montana became a beloved home.

Over those years, the Zaremski family enjoyed camping with family and friends during the summer months and many memories were made. There were card games, flaming marshmallows, and of course freezing creek waters to tube in. There was always laughter, love, and a lot of energy in the Zaremski household.

When Arlene lost her husband Bill to cancer in 1983, she went to work at the Catholic Diocese Office for 13 years. After she retired, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In the summers, she enjoyed tending to her flowers in the backyard, especially her special geranium plants.

She is survived by her brother, Alan; children, Nancy (Scot Douglas), Teresa, Dennis (Wendy), Mark (Holly), James (Karen Diekhans) and Thomas (Tami); grandchildren, Rochelle, Madison, Courtney, Ethan, Tia, Tristan, and William; and great-grandchildren, Stella, Rhett, Ari, and Avery.

