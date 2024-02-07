Obituary: Arletta Faye McAllister

Arletta Faye McAllister, 91, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Arletta was born February 23, 1932, one of a set of twin daughters, in Tuttle, North Dakota to Walter and Hilda (Suby) Christensen. In her teens, Arletta spent time visiting her older sister in Great Falls until her parents finally moved to Great Falls themselves. At age 13, during a visit with her sister, Arletta set her eyes on a handsome, young bell hop employed at the Park Hotel where her sister resided. His name was Anthony “Tony” McAllister, and she knew he would be her husband from that first glance. He wasn’t so sure at first, but sure enough, Arletta snagged her man.

On April 30, 1951, Tony and Arletta were married. They made their home in Great Falls where Arletta worked at the Civic Center until their family began to grow. Together, the couple raised their four children, Arlyss, Arlen, Arden “Tim,” and Carol “Annette.” Summers were spent riding horses and camping, many times on a pilfered bale of hay under the stars, in the Little Belt Mountains. They spent many years in a small cabin with no running water in Hughesville learning to cowboy, hunt, fish, and live simply.

As their children grew into adulthood, Tony would acquire a job as the manager of the 4 B’s Restaurant and The Red Lion in Havre, Montana, where they lived until Tony’s retirement in 1986. After his retirement, Tony and Arletta moved to Geyser, Montana, where Tony’s family had homesteaded. They spent several years raising a few horses, a garden, and their prized puppies, Kibbles and Bitz. Tony and Arletta finally settled in Great Falls where they resided until their passing.

Arletta’s role as the caretaker of her home and family was her proudest achievement. And boy did she run a tight ship. Her house was always immaculate, which was quite a chore considering the shenanigans of her spouse, Tony, and the gaggle of children, and then grandchildren, who followed him blindly. She was in perpetual motion, mitigating the aftermath of Tony’s big painting jobs, questionable recipe recreations, and foiled home repair projects.

Even though Arletta could never be described as a “nature lover,” she and Tony did share a love of camping, but now only from their fancy Class C Toyota RV. Trips to Monarch, Hughesville, and Glacier National Park were some of their favorite places to lay roots for a week or two at a time.

She is survived by her children, Arlyss (Gary) Toldness, Arden “Tim” (Mary) McAllister, and Carol “Annie” (Dale) Frost; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

