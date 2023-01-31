Obituary: Arno “Ace” Anderson

Arno “Ace” Anderson, 73, of Great Falls, Montana passed away January 28, 2023, at Peace Hospice of Montana surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, and doggy.

Ace graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968 and attended the College of Great Falls where he was an avid bowler. Ace was the second junior bowler in Great Falls to bowl a 700. He traveled all over the states competing in bowling through his college career.

Ace started out bartending out of high school at Skyway Bowling Alley, later working at Joe’s Place before opening his own bar, Ace’s Tavern in 1976. Ace was an active member of the Cascade County Tavern Association where he held the title of Vice-President until his death.

In 1980 he married the love of his life, Leann. Their daughter Kristi Jo was born in 1984. Nine months later they purchased their cabin in Little Wolf Creek where the family spent every weekend up until the week before his passing.

Ace’s other passion was his 1967 Buick GS. Ace was a member of the Altered Classics Car Club and served many years on the Board of Directors along with his wife.

Survivors include his wife, Leann: daughter, Kristi Jo (Morgan) Kasuske; one grandson, Kale Kasuske; three bonus grandsons, Cooper, Karter, and Christian; brothers, Skip and Larry Anderson; sister, Ruth Atkinson; and brothers-in-law, Dan “Boone” and Dennis Kolling. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .



