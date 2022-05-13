Obituary: Arnold "Arnie" David Schnitzer

Arnold “Arnie” David Schnitzer, 84, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Arnie was born on December 17, 1937, in Portland, Oregon to Monty and Rose (Bloom) Schnitzer. In his early high school years, he discovered a love for photography that lasted a lifetime. As a young man, he was involved in the Timberline Ski Club where he was a race official, where he eventually met his wife of 55 years, Margarite.

Over the years, he was a member of the Elks, Masons, and Shriners and was a part of the Shrine Clowns. He enjoyed many hobbies including: camping, fishing, deer and elk hunting with family and friends, as well as astronomy.

For most of his career he was in the jewelry business, starting with the family jewelry store, Bernard's in downtown Portland, Oregon. Later, working in a few small stores in the downtown area before moving to Fred Meyer Jewelers where he worked until his retirement.

Arnie was a member of the Rose City Astronomers for several years before relocating to Great Falls, Montana. During his time with the Shrine Clowns, he learned to make balloon animals and greatly enjoyed entertaining kids.

He is survived by his wife, Margarite; children, Jennifer (David) Rosenquist of Hillsboro, Oregon, Kathleen Schnitzer Great Falls, and Jonathan (Karen) Schnitzer Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Violet and Amanda Rosenquist, and Josh, Ryan, and Kaitlyn Clark; two grand dogs, Luna and Henry; sister, Sandy Woolverton of Beaverton, Oregon; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.