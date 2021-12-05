Obituary: Arthur Lee White

Arthur Lee White born September 1, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2021. Janet Dailey White, his wife of 55 years, was by his side.

After graduating from Dupont High School in Belle, West Virginia, Art enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Malmstrom AFB where he met and married Janet and her very large family. 24 years later and back at Malmstrom, he retired in 1988 as a Master Sergeant. Art was so proud of serving and missed the old-school military.

Once retired, he loved to call “work” a four-letter word and began enjoying more time on his motorcycle. Art loved to fix up motorcycles and old cars for himself and others. Constantly tinkering in his well-organized garage, he loved having the oldies playing on the radio.

He belonged to a motorcycle club and often participated in fundraiser rallies. He also belonged to local pool and dart leagues.

More recently, he loved going on road trips with the love of his life; feeding the ducks and geese at the river and Gibson Pond; and taking short trips to the coffee stand.