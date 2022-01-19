Obituary: Arthur Richard Tynes

Arthur Richard Tynes passed away on January 10, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1926, in Great Falls at Columbus Hospital, and met his future wife Mary Kittams one day later at her birth on October 2 in the same hospital.

Art grew up attending Franklin School and later GFHS, Class of 1944, where he again met Mary at the time of their 16th birthdays.

After serving in the Navy until the end of WWII, he and Mary were wed in 1946. They started their adventure through college, first at MSU and then Oregon State, finishing after 15 years with a PhD and 5 children.

He met his goal of becoming a research physicist working at Bell Labs in NJ, where he worked for 30 years culminating his career with the first transAtlantic fiber optic communications cable. His second goal was to enjoy retirement back in Montana at his beloved Smith River cabin with lots of family and friends.

Remember Art with a daily “salad” (2 olives in a martini)!