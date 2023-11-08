Obituary: Arthur Sheldon Bennett

Arthur S. Bennett, 99, of Fort Benton, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1923, in Fort Benton to Charles and Zoe (Burnum) Bennett. He graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1944.

Arthur joined the US Army in 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1947. Returning to Fort Benton after being in the Army, he went to work on the farm in 1947. In 1975, he went to work in a motel until he retired in 2022.

Arthur enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.

He is survived by his children, Connie Manifold; Wanda Bennett, and Gary and Mark Bennett; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

