Obituary: Ashley Rose (Tate) Kamps

Ashley Rose Kamps, 29, of Vaughn passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2021 with her adoring husband by her side.

How do you tell people about a young woman who was so vibrant and beautiful, inside and out? You tell them the stories of how small outings became great adventures because of her. You tell them of her amazing humor in almost every situation. You tell them about the love she carried in her heart for her husband and everyone around her that knew no bounds. You tell them how her laugh was a pure delight, and it echoes in your heart forever. You tell them your stories of her and share them, then she shall live on.

Ashley is survived by her beloved husband Johnny; father, Brian; sisters, Andrea and Alyson; and her nephew, Raymond.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Croxford Funeral Home.