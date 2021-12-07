Obituary: Audrey June (Nelson) Kelly

Audrey June (Nelson) Kelly, 93, gained her beloved angel’s wings on December 2, 2021, passing away peacefully after an evening of laughs and stories with her children. Audrey was born in Superior, WI and moved to Great Falls at a young age. The youngest of 6 sisters, all proud Norwegians, Audrey remained close to them her entire life.

After completing high school, Audrey worked for Burlington Northern and then for Ted Cogswell, before working in the insurance industry for over 30 years.

After a short retirement, she helped the family start Kelly’s Signs in 1990 and worked at the sign shop daily until 2 weeks prior to her passing.

Her joys in life were family, friends, singing, laughing (A LOT of laughing, some may say uncontrollable giggling), crossword puzzles, and garage sales (A LOT of garage sales). She raised 6 children with her husband of 70 years, John Kelly, who we are sure is patiently waiting at the gates of heaven for her.